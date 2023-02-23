Man United beats Barcelona 2-1 to advance in Europa League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Antony fired Manchester United to a memorable 2-1 win against Barcelona and kept Erik ten Hag’s four-pronged trophy hunt on track. The Brazil forward was sent on at halftime with his team trailing 1-0 and heading out of the Europa League. It proved to be an inspired substitution as his 73rd-minute goal completed a rousing come-from-behind win to send United into the round of 16. Robert Lewandowski’s first-half penalty had put the visitors in front on aggregate after the teams drew 2-2 in an epic first leg at the Nou Camp last week. But Fred’s strike in the 47th evened the match before Antony’s winner at Old Trafford.

