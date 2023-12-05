Man United bars reporters after stories about manager Erik ten Hag as problems mount for Dutchman

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erik ten Hag is convinced his Manchester United plans are on track after reports of player unrest. The United manager was confronted with stories that his methods had been called into question by sections of the locker room after a 10th defeat of the season against Newcastle last week. The reports of unrest led to a number of media outlets being barred from Ten Hag’s news conference to preview Wednesday’s Premier League match against Chelsea. It was reported that there were growing doubts about Ten Hag’s management style as United sit seventh in the standings and on the brink of Champions League elimination.

