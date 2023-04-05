Man United back into EPL’s top four by beating Brentford 1-0

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford led Manchester United to its first Premier League win in six weeks as Erik ten Hag’s team overcame Brentford 1-0 to move back into the top four. Winning the English League Cup in February underlined the progress overseen by Ten Hag this season but United has failed to win any of its three league matches since the victory at Wembley. A meek defeat at Newcastle on Sunday led Ten Hag to once again publicly question his players’ hunger but United showed character three days later to edge out Brentford at Old Trafford. In-form Rashford struck the first-half winner from the impressive Marcel Sabitzer’s knockdown.

