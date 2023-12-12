Man United and Sevilla tumble out of European competition after Champions League losses

PARIS (AP) — The Champions League proved too tough for Manchester United and Sevilla. Now, even the consolation Europa League spot is out of reach. Both teams were eliminated from European competition Tuesday night to finish bottom of their groups. United lost to Bayern Munich 1-0. Danish side Copenhagen qualified in second place after beating Turkish team Galatasaray 1-0 . Galatasaray finished third to qualify for the Europa League knockout round playoff above last-place United. Earlier, defending Europa League champion Sevilla lost 2-1 at Lens to finish bottom of Group B as the French team finished third. Napoli advanced to the last 16 after beating Portuguese side Braga 2-0. The last-16 draw on Dec. 18.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.