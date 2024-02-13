Man United and Jim Ratcliffe get Premier League approval over deal to buy 25% of the club

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says the Premier League has approved Jim Ratcliffe’s proposed bid to buy a minority stake in the club. United said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had already been granted approval under the league’s rules regarding who is allowed to be an owner or director. It also said it expected clearance from the Football Association as British billionaire Ratcliffe closes in on completion of his deal to buy 25% of the club. League rules disqualify people from becoming owners or directors for reasons such as criminal convictions, sporting bans or involvement in other clubs.

