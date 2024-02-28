Man United and Chelsea grab late winners in FA Cup. Youngsters deliver again for Liverpool

Manchester United and Chelsea scored late winners in the FA Cup as Liverpool’s youngsters came through big again for Jurgen Klopp. Casemiro stooped to head in an 89th-minute goal to seal United a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest and a quarterfinal match against great rival Liverpool. Liverpool fielded a youthful team that beat second-tier Southampton 3-0 thanks to goals by 18-year-olds Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns. Chelsea was fresh off a loss to Liverpool in the English League Cup final and left it even later than United to secure its progress. Conor Gallagher came off the bench to score in the 90th minute for a 3-2 victory over Leeds.

