Man United agrees to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, AP sources

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, holds his Pole position award as he poses with Chelsea soccer team player Mason Mount after the Formula One qualifying session at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, June 3, 2023. The Spanish Grand Prix takes place Sunday. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for $69 million. The agreement was confirmed by two people with knowledge of the negotiations. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced. Mount will sign a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months. United will also have to pay a further $6.3 million based on meeting certain targets.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.