Man U to play Wrexham in preseason friendly in San Diego

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Wrexham has set up its most high-profile match since being bought by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney: A preseason friendly against Manchester United in San Diego. The July 25 match has been announced by both teams. It will take place at Snapdragon Stadium and will see United field a team of mostly young players against Wrexham. Reynolds and McElhenney completed a $2.5 million takeover of Wrexham in November 2020. They took part in an amusing video involving former United manager Alex Ferguson to publicize the friendly. Wrexham will hope to have been promoted to the fourth tier of English soccer by the time the game is played.

