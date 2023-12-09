Man U set back again in home loss to Bournemouth in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has fallen to an 11th defeat of the season after losing at home to Bournemouth 3-0 in the English Premier League. Goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi sparked loud jeers inside Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag’s team missed out on the chance to move level on points with defending champion Manchester City. The latest loss is a seventh in the league. It also follows a morale-boosting win against Chelsea in midweek after reports of player unrest in the locker room.

