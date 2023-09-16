Man snags 2 foul balls in span of 3 pitches at Citi Field, gives them to his mom as birthday gift

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Wedderburn caught two foul balls in a span of three pitches in Section 321 behind home plate at Citi Field during the Mets’ game against the Reds on Friday night. The 23-year-old from Farmingville, New York, said he would give them both to his mom, Christa, who was with him at the park as part of her birthday celebration. Both foul balls came off the bat of the Reds’ TJ Friedl in the eighth inning of Cincinnati’s 5-3 win.

