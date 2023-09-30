Man City’s winning start to the Premier League season ends in 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Manchester City’s winning start to the Premier League season has ended in a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton. An own goal from Ruben Dias and a goal from Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan snapped City’s run of winning its opening six Premier League games of the season, despite a free-kick goal from Julian Alvarez. The loss came three days after City’s first loss of the season to Newcastle in the League Cup. It meant back-to-back losses for City for the first time since January.

