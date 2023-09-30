Man City’s winning start to the Premier League season ends in 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's Erling Haaland gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Manchester City’s winning start to the Premier League season has ended in a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton. An own goal from Ruben Dias and a goal from Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan snapped City’s run of winning its opening six Premier League games of the season, despite a free-kick goal from Julian Alvarez. The loss came three days after City’s first loss of the season to Newcastle in the League Cup. It meant back-to-back losses for City for the first time since January.

