Man City’s treble bid up and running after winning English Premier League

Manchester City’s bid for a treble of major trophies is up and running. The first was secured without City even playing as the team clinched a third successive English Premier League title and a ninth top-flight crown in its 143-year history thanks to another slip-up by second-placed Arsenal. Arsenal losing at Nottingham Forest 1-0 capped an end-of-season meltdown for the once long-time leader and left City with an unassailable four-point lead. Pep Guardiola’s squad has its sights on becoming just the second team to capture the Premier League-FA Cup-Champions League treble and still has two finals to play in June.

