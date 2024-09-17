Man City’s Rodri says top soccer players close to going on strike because there are too many games

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri says top soccer players are close to going on strike because of the number of games they are having to play. The Spain international says players are concerned about the way the game is headed as more games are added to the calendar in competitions like the Champions League, which starts on Tuesday. Rodri was asked if players might start refusing to play because of the calendar. He says “I think we are close to that.” He adds that is “a general opinion of the players” and “it’s something that worries us.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.