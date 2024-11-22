Man City’s Rodri says he would have to consider potential interest from Real Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Manchester City’s Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has said he would listen to Real Madrid if the “best team in history” one day came knocking. Rodri appeared on a popular sports talk radio program in Spain on Thursday evening and was asked how he would respond if Madrid made an attempt to sign him. Rodri says he would “have to pay attention” before adding that he is happy at City. Madrid snubbed the Ballon d’Or gala last month after finding out that Rodri had beat out forward Vinícius Júnior.

