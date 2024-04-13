Man City’s Rodri on the bench against Luton after saying he needs ‘a rest’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri is getting the rest he was asking for. Rodri was on the bench for City’s Premier League home game against relegation-threatened Luton on Saturday after saying this week that “I do need a rest” during a grueling run of games. City is in pursuit of a second consecutive treble as it tries to defend its titles in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. A win over Luton would put City two points ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool atop the Premier League standings, ahead of its rivals’ games on Sunday. City plays Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday after a 3-3 draw in Madrid on Tuesday.

