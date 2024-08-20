Man City’s Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw voted PFA’s player of the year in English soccer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw have been voted the men’s and women’s player of the year in English soccer for last season at the Professional Footballers’ Association awards. The 24-year-old Foden helped Man City win a fourth consecutive Premier League title, scoring 19 times and providing eight assists. Shaw was the top scorer in the Women’s Super League as the Jamaican forward netted 21 goals, although City lost the title on goal difference to Chelsea. Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer was voted the men’s PFA young player of the year, with Manchester United midfielder Grace Clinton winning the women’s prize after her performances on loan at Tottenham last season.

