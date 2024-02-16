Man City’s Grealish will miss Chelsea game in EPL due to groin injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City wing Jack Grealish has been ruled out of the English Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday by a groin injury. Grealish was hurt on Tuesday in City’s Champions League win against Copenhagen and no timeframe has been given for his return. Manager Pep Guardiola made the announcement. Midfielder Bernardo Silva hurt his ankle against Copenhagen and will be assessed before the Chelsea game.

