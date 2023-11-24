Man City’s Erling Haaland could play against Liverpool on Saturday despite injury scare

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland could play in Manchester City’s Premier League match against Liverpool on Saturday despite an injury scare while on international duty with Norway. Haaland suffered a knock against Faroe Islands last week and did not feature for his country against Scotland on Sunday. But City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday the striker was in contention for the top of the table clash with Liverpool.

