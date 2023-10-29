Man City’s dominance over Man United continues with 3-0 win as pressure mounts on Ten Hag

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City forward Phil Foden dropped to his knees and slid toward the away fans as he completed the scoring in the 191st Manchester derby. Man United supporters just headed for the exit. This was another one-sided encounter Sunday between the city rivals that confirmed the ongoing dominance of Pep Guardiola’s defending Premier League champions. A 3-0 win at Old Trafford didn’t do justice to City’s superiority in a game that required Andre Onana to keeper Erling Haaland down to just two goals. Aston Villa is just one point off fourth-place Liverpool after beating Luton 3-1. Liverpool defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 with its players showing their support for Luis Diaz after the player’s parents were kidnapped in Colombia on Saturday.

