Man City’s 3-1 win against Man United provides reality check for Jim Ratcliffe

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United may have new investment and renewed hope but any great revival felt as far away as ever after a humbling 3-1 loss in the Premier League at Manchester City on Sunday. Defeat could have been even worse if not for a spectacular miss from Erling Haaland and a series of saves from United goalkeeper Andre Onana. United suffered a 16th defeat in all competitions this season and its 11th in the league. The latest setback delivered another blow to Erik ten Hag’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification. Goals from Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo secured Bournemouth its first win in the league in 2024 by beating Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor.

