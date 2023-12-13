Man City youngsters star in 3-2 win at Red Star to finish perfect Champions League group stage

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Defending champion Manchester City beat Red Star Belgrade 3-2 in the Champions League for a sixth straight win to wrap up the group stage. There were first Champions League goals from 20-year-old attackers Micah Hamilton and Oscar Bobb and a penalty from Kalvin Phillips. City manager Pep Guardiola fielded a second-string team to give some valuable game time to fringe players. Guardiola’s team will head into the knockout stage on the back of a perfect record in group play as it looks to retain a title City won for the first time in June.

