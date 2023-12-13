Man City youngsters star in 3-2 win at Red Star to finish perfect Champions League group stage

By The Associated Press
Manchester City players celebrate after Manchester City's Oscar Bobb scored his side's second goal during the Group G Champions League soccer match between Red Star and Manchester City, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic]

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Defending champion Manchester City beat Red Star Belgrade 3-2 in the Champions League for a sixth straight win to wrap up the group stage. There were first Champions League goals from 20-year-old attackers Micah Hamilton and Oscar Bobb and a penalty from Kalvin Phillips. City manager Pep Guardiola fielded a second-string team to give some valuable game time to fringe players. Guardiola’s team will head into the knockout stage on the back of a perfect record in group play as it looks to retain a title City won for the first time in June.

