Man City within 2 points of EPL leader Liverpool after beating Sheffield United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has beaten Sheffield United 2-0 and moved to within two points of English Premier League leader Liverpool. Goals from Rodri and Julian Alvarez at Etihad Stadium secured a comfortable win for the defending champions against the bottom-placed team. Third-placed City has moved ahead of Arsenal on goal difference and is behind Liverpool and Aston Villa on the table. City has looked below its best at times but it has been able to stay in reach of the leaders. And with Kevin De Bruyne returning from a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola can hope for improved performances in the new year.

