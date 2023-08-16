Man City wins UEFA Super Cup by beating Sevilla in a penalty shootout

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Manchester City has marked its first appearance in the UEFA Super Cup by beating Sevilla 5-4 in a penalty shootout to add another piece of silverware to its vast haul under manager Pep Guardiola. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes. The first nine successful spot kicks were scored in the shootout before Nemanja Gudelj struck his attempt against the crossbar to hand City victory inside Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis. It was a 15th trophy won by City in Guardiola’s reign that started in 2016 and made up for the loss to Arsenal in a penalty shootout in the Community Shield 10 days ago.

