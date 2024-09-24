Man City wins in League Cup two days after feisty Arsenal match. Nkunku hat trick for Chelsea

Manchester City fielded a heavily rotated team just two days after a feisty Premier League match against Arsenal and still had too much for second-tier Watford in the English League Cup. City won 2-1 thanks to goals by Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes at Etihad Stadium. Chelsea also advanced to the fourth round by thrashing fourth-division Barrow 5-0 with Christopher Nkunku scoring a hat trick. Aston Villa beat third-tier Wycombe 2-1 and Leicester win on penalties at fourth-tier Walsall. Manchester United and Tottenham were among those to advance last week, while Liverpool and Arsenal play their games on Wednesday.

