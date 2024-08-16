Man City winger Oscar Bobb out for up to 4 months after breaking his leg

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says winger Oscar Bobb is having surgery after breaking his leg in training and is set to be out for three-to-four months. The 21-year-old Norway international was expected to start the season in the team on the right wing. Bobb impressed during the preseason tour of the United States and played nearly the whole match in City’s penalty-shootout win over Manchester United in the Community Shield on Saturday.

