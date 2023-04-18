Man City wants to expand stadium capacity to more than 60K

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has submitted a planning application to expand the capacity of the Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000. It would make the Etihad the third biggest ground in the Premier League behind Manchester United and Tottenham. The stadium was one of 10 included in Britain and Ireland’s bid to host the European Championship in 2028. That bid said City’s stadium would have a capacity of 61,000. City says its plans will add about 7,000 new seats to the stadium by expanding the North Stand.

