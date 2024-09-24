Man City waiting for results of scans on Rodri’s knee injury amid ACL fears

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been pictured arriving in Spain for tests on a right knee injury sustained against Arsenal in the English Premier League over the weekend. City manager Pep Guardiola says ahead of Tuesday’s English League Cup match against Watford: “We are still waiting for the decision of the doctors, exactly what he has.” Reports in the British media say the Spain international has suffered an ACL injury and is set for a long-term absence from the team. Sections of the Spanish media published footage on social media of Rodri arriving in Barcelona on Monday.

