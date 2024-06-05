Man City vs. the Premier League in court, reports say

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City is reportedly taking legal action against the English Premier League. It is reported an arbitration meeting will take place over the legality of the league’s rules regarding commercial revenues from entities linked to clubs’ ownership. The rules are designed to ensure any such commercial deals represent “fair market value.” City is owned by the ruling family of Abu Dhabi and its sponsors include Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways. The Times says it has seen a 165-page legal document. In it City is said to claim it is the victim of “discrimination” over the regulations. The rules prevent clubs from artificially inflating commercial deals to gain an “unfair advantage over domestic competitors.”

