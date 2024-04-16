Man City vs. Real Madrid could hinge on the fitness of one player. Just ask Vinicius Jr.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola kept Real Madrid guessing ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinals second leg. Manchester City has a rich array of attacking talent but it is perhaps the physical fitness of Kyle Walker that will be of most interest to Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and Vinicius Junior. Walker’s expert handling of Madrid’s winger in last year’s semifinals was a key factor in City’s 4-0 rout in the second leg on its way to a treble of trophies. And his absence was felt last week in a 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu when the Spanish giants mounted repeated attacks down the right of City’s defense. Pep Guardiola would not say whether Walker is ready to start against Madrid.

