Man City to continue FA Cup defense with home match against Newcastle in quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City will continue its defense of the FA Cup with a home match against Newcastle in the quarterfinals. The draw has been made ahead of the remaining fifth-round matches with great rivals Manchester United and Liverpool potentially facing each other in the last eight provided they advance. City and Newcastle are already assured of progressing after winning on Tuesday. Second-tier Coventry advanced on Monday with a victory over sixth-tier Maidstone and will next play either Wolverhampton or Brighton.

