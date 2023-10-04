Man City substitutes Álvarez, Doku combine for late goals in 3-1 win at Leipzig in Champions League

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Manchester City substitutes Julián Álvarez and Jérémy Doku have combined for late goals to lead the title-holders to a 3-1 win at Leipzig in the Champions League. Álvarez fired the ball inside the far post in the 84th minute after Doku picked him out on the edge of the penalty area. The Argentina star returned the favor for Doku to seal the win on a counterattack in injury time. Phil Foden scored the opener in the 25th before Loïs Openda equalized after the break for Leipzig.

