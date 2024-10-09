Man City stuns title holder Barcelona in Women’s Champions League. Bayern’s Harder downs Arsenal

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Munich's Pernille Harder celebrates after scoring her side's fifth goal during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal Women FC in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sven Hoppe]

Title holder Barcelona was beaten 2-0 by Manchester City to start the Women’s Champions League with a rare loss in the group stage. Man City outplayed the two-time defending champion early and took a 36th-minute lead through Naomi Layzell. Barcelona rallied strongly but Bunny Shaw sealed the win in the 77th. Pernille Harder’s 13-minute hat trick lifted Bayern Munich to a 5-2 win over Arsenal. A back-and-forth game that both teams had led was poised at 2-2 in the 73th before the veteran Denmark forward struck. Also Tuesday, Hammarby beat St. Pölten 2-0 and Juventus won 1-0 at Vålerenga.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.