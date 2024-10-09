Man City stuns title holder Barcelona in Women’s Champions League. Bayern’s Harder downs Arsenal

Title holder Barcelona was beaten 2-0 by Manchester City to start the Women’s Champions League with a rare loss in the group stage. Man City outplayed the two-time defending champion early and took a 36th-minute lead through Naomi Layzell. Barcelona rallied strongly but Bunny Shaw sealed the win in the 77th. Pernille Harder’s 13-minute hat trick lifted Bayern Munich to a 5-2 win over Arsenal. A back-and-forth game that both teams had led was poised at 2-2 in the 73th before the veteran Denmark forward struck. Also Tuesday, Hammarby beat St. Pölten 2-0 and Juventus won 1-0 at Vålerenga.

