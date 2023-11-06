Man City striker Haaland feels better after ankle injury but a doubt for Young Boys, says Guardiola

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says striker Erling Haaland feels better after sustaining an ankle injury at the weekend but remains a doubt for the Champions League game against Young Boys on Tuesday. Haaland was substituted at halftime in City’s 6-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday after twisting an ankle. Guardiola said after that game that Haaland “didn’t feel comfortable” and was withdrawn as a precaution. Guardiola said in a news conference that “I spoke with the doctor and him. Yesterday he said he felt much better, but I don’t know.” Guardiola says he’ll know after training whether the Norway international will be available.

