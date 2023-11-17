Man City striker Haaland appears to aggravate ankle injury playing for Norway

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland might have aggravated a left ankle injury while playing for Norway in a friendly match. Haaland came on as a halftime substitute in a 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands on Thursday and sustained an injury late in the game though he played on until the final whistle. Norway team doctor Ola Sand says the injury was a “little twist in his ankle” and that it was “little bit vulnerable.” Haaland came off with an ankle injury in the 6-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Nov. 4. He started City’s next game three days later.

