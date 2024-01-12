Man City striker Erling Haaland to miss 9th straight game because of foot injury

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's Erling Haaland looks at the field before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has been ruled out of Manchester City’s Premier League game at Newcastle on Saturday because of a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since early December. The Norway striker has missed the past eight games in all competitions though he’s still the co-leading scorer in the league with 14 goals. Playmaking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set for more minutes Saturday, possibly as a starter for the defending champions as they look to pull within two points of league leader Liverpool. The Belgium international returned from a hamstring injury Sunday as a second-half substitute in City’s 5-0 win over Huddersfield in the FA Cup.

