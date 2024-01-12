Man City striker Erling Haaland to miss 9th straight game because of foot injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has been ruled out of Manchester City’s Premier League game at Newcastle on Saturday because of a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since early December. The Norway striker has missed the past eight games in all competitions though he’s still the co-leading scorer in the league with 14 goals. Playmaking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set for more minutes Saturday, possibly as a starter for the defending champions as they look to pull within two points of league leader Liverpool. The Belgium international returned from a hamstring injury Sunday as a second-half substitute in City’s 5-0 win over Huddersfield in the FA Cup.

