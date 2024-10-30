Man City star forward Vivianne Miedema has another surgery for persistent knee injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City star Vivianne Miedema has had another surgery on her left knee. The 28-year-old Netherlands forward first tore her ACL in December 2022 when playing for Arsenal. She was out for most of the next year including the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Miedema also needed a minor operation last season. Man City says the latest surgery was successful. The club gave no timetable for Miedema’s expected return. Her new team is unbeaten and top of the English league and its Women’s Champions League group.

