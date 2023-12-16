Man City squanders two-goal lead to draw with Crystal Palace in latest setback to title defense

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has dropped more points in its flimsy title defense in the English Premier League after a stoppage-time penalty from Michael Olise earned Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw. City was 2-0 ahead through goals by Jack Grealish in the 24th minute and Rico Lewis in the 54th only to draw at home for a third straight time in the league. Palace reduced the deficit in the 76th when Jean-Philippe Mateta slid home a finish from close range and Olise converted from the spot in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Mateta was tripped by Phil Foden. It’s the fifth time in six league games that Pep Guardiola’s men have dropped points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.