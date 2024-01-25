Man City signs teenage Argentine midfielder Echeverri from River Plate

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has signed 18-year-old Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate in a move that echoes the deal arranged for compatriot Julian Alvarez. City has reportedly paid 12.5 million pounds for Echeverri. He captained Argentina to the semifinals of the Under-17 World Cup late last year and scored a hat trick in the quarterfinals against Brazil. Echeverri has signed a contract until the summer of 2028 but will remain at River until January next year. Alvarez also arrived at City from River in 2022 and initially returned to the Argentine club on loan. Echeverri has already made six senior appearances for the Buenos Aires club.

