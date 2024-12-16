Man City says one of its fans died at the derby match against United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City says one of its fans died after an incident at the derby match against Manchester United in the Premier League. City says the person died “following a medical incident” at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, without disclosing more details on Monday. City says in a statement “the thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.” Local newspaper the Manchester Evening News reports that eyewitnesses say the incident happened just before kickoff near one of the entrances to the stadium. United won the game 2-1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.