Man City routs Liverpool 4-1 without injured Haaland

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — No Erling Haaland but no problem for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s team came from behind to rout Liverpool 4-1 and stay in pursuit of first-place Arsenal. That was despite being without the Premier League’s leading scorer. Haaland was ruled out of the game at Etihad Stadium after failing to recover from a groin injury and City fell behind to a 20th-minute strike from Mohamed Salah. But the current league champions powered back with goals from Julian Alvarez, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish to keep the pressure on Arsenal and deliver another blow to Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes.

