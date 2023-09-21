Man City, Real Madrid prove their class in Champions League. Lazio keeper Provedel heads to the top

GENEVA (AP) — It was already clear that Manchester City and Real Madrid are the best teams in Europe right now. The first round of Champions League games this week confirmed it. Even if the standout performer was an unheralded goalkeeper in Italy. Man City and Madrid had five straight wins to lead their domestic leagues and now have three points to start the Champions League. Defending champion Man City beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1. Madrid beat debutant Union Berlin with a stoppage-time goal from Jude Bellingham. He’s the stellar player in Europe this season. Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel’s headed goal against Atletico Madrid was the most memorable moment.

