Man City reaches Women’s Champions League quarterfinals. Bayern settles for draw in Norway

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
Manchester City's Manchester Khadija Shaw, second left, celebrates scoring during the women's Champions League soccer match between Hammarby IF and Manchester City at Tele2 Arena, Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday Nov. 21, 2024. (Claudio Bresciani/TT via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Claudio Bresciani]

Khadija Shaw scored twice and Manchester City advanced to the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-1 win at Swedish club Hammarby. City stayed perfect in the competition with four victories and reached the last eight for the first time since 2021 — and with two games to spare in Group D. Bayern Munich was held 1-1 at Vålerenga in Norway and still could earn a quarterfinal berth if Juventus loses to Arsenal later on Thursday. City joins Chelsea, Lyon and Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. Arsenal could follow with a victory over Juventus.

