Man City reaches Women’s Champions League quarterfinals. Bayern settles for draw in Norway

Khadija Shaw scored twice and Manchester City advanced to the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-1 win at Swedish club Hammarby. City stayed perfect in the competition with four victories and reached the last eight for the first time since 2021 — and with two games to spare in Group D. Bayern Munich was held 1-1 at Vålerenga in Norway and still could earn a quarterfinal berth if Juventus loses to Arsenal later on Thursday. City joins Chelsea, Lyon and Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. Arsenal could follow with a victory over Juventus.

