Man City rallies for 3-1 win at Everton to get Premier League campaign back on track

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester City had to come from behind to beat Everton 3-1 and climb back into the Premier League’s top four. Just back from winning its first Club World Cup title in Saudi Arabia, City went behind to former winger Jack Harrison’s first-half goal but recovered after the break thanks to a well-taken strike by Phil Foden and a penalty by Julian Alvarez. Bernardo Silva added the third when he pounced on a poor clearance by Jordan Pickford to curl home into an empty net in the 86th. City was without Erling Haaland again because of a foot injury.

