Man City playmaker De Bruyne out for ‘three or four months’ with hamstring injury, says Guardiola

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be sidelined for “three or four months” because of a recurrence of his hamstring injury. Guardiola says it is a “serious” injury and a decision would have to be made about whether De Bruyne requires surgery. De Bruyne came off with the injury midway through the first half of City’s 3-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League on Friday. It is the same problem that forced De Bruyne to be substituted during the Champions League final against Inter Milan in June. Guardiola was speaking a day before City plays Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup

