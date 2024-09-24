Man City midfielder Rodri pictured in Spain reportedly for tests on injured knee

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been pictured arriving in Spain reportedly ahead of tests on a right knee injury sustained against Arsenal in the English Premier League at the weekend. City hasn’t publicly commented on the nature of the problem. Reports in the British media say the Spain international has suffered an ACL injury and is set for a long-term absence from the team. Sections of the Spanish media published footage on social media of Rodri arriving in Barcelona on Monday. If Rodri is missing for a long period of time, it seriously damages City’s chances of winning the Premier League for a record-extending fifth straight season.

