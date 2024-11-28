Man City midfielder Rodri aims to return to action this season after ACL injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is hopeful he will play again this season after rupturing his ACL. The Manchester City midfielder was expected to be out for the rest of the campaign following surgery in September. He says he is making good progress in his recovery. Rodri injured his right knee in City’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal in September. An ACL injury can take from six months to a year to heal and City manager Pep Guardiola declared his season was over after the surgery. City has struggled in his absence and is on a six-game winless run in all competitions.

