Man City manager Pep Guardiola has emergency back surgery and will miss next two games

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City says manager Pep Guardiola has undergone “emergency surgery” on a back problem and isn’t expected to take charge of the English Premier League champion for another month. City says Guardiola has been suffering with severe back pain for some time and decided to have an operation in Barcelona. He will spend time there recovering. Assistant manager Juanma Lillo will take over Guardiola’s duties in the meantime. City says Guardiola “is expected to return after the forthcoming international break.” City has league games against Sheffield United and Fulham before the two-week pause for international matches.

