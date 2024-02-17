Man City loses ground in EPL title race after home draw with Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has barely avoided a first defeat of 2024 after Rodri’s deflected effort salvaged a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the English Premier League. The midfielder’s 83rd-minute goal extended the defending champions’ unbeaten run in all competitions to 15 games. But the draw at Etihad Stadium saw City lose ground on league leader Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal. Both of those teams won earlier. Third-placed City is four points behind Liverpool and two off Arsenal. Former City forward Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea the lead just before halftime. Rodri levelled when his shot deflected off Trevoh Chalobah past Chelsea goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic.

