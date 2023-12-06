Man City loses 1-0 at Aston Villa as winless run extends to 4 matches in wobbling EPL title defense

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Manchester City’s winless run in the Premier League extended to four games after being outplayed in a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa. Leon Bailey scored off a deflected shot in the 74th minute to leave City six points behind first-place Arsenal and in fourth place, also behind Liverpool and now Villa. City was dominated in midfield without Rodri, its midfield lynchpin who was suspended, and could have been beaten by a bigger margin at Villa Park. Douglas Luiz struck the post for Villa and City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes was forced into several saves. It was the champions’ third loss of their title defense and came after three straight draws against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

