Man City knocks out Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Nathan Ake has scored the winner as Manchester City beat Arsenal 1-0 to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup. In a meeting between the English Premier League’s top teams, City came out on top against leader Arsenal. Defender Ake was the unlikely match-winner when curling a low shot past goalkeeper Matt Turner in the 64th minute. The goal came after substitute Julian Alvarez struck the post with a long-range effort.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Thomas Partey during the English FA Cup 4th round soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Manchester City's Jack Grealish, center, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu during the English FA Cup 4th round soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Manchester City's Nathan Ake, right, celebrates with his teammate Jack Grealish after scoring his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup 4th round soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
