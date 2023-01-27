Man City knocks out Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Nathan Ake has scored the winner as Manchester City beat Arsenal 1-0 to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup. In a meeting between the English Premier League’s top teams, City came out on top against leader Arsenal. Defender Ake was the unlikely match-winner when curling a low shot past goalkeeper Matt Turner in the 64th minute. The goal came after substitute Julian Alvarez struck the post with a long-range effort.

